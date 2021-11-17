Rajnath bats for women empowerment

Jhansi, Nov 17 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday batted for women empowerment in a big way during an event in Jhansi.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Raksha Samarpan Parv, he said: "System for permanent commission for women has been made in armed forces. The women had been demanding this for a long time. Now the force has decided to grant permanent commission to eligible women officers who qualify by merit. What can be a better example of women empowerment than this?"

He said that unfortunately, after Independence, women did not receive the opportunity to play a very active role in defending the nation.

"But now the situation is changing rapidly. Their contribution in our forces is increasing ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power," he said.

The Minister said that all closed doors in the armed forces are being opened for women.

"We have increased their representation in all the three wings of the armed forces. Girls are being admitted in Sainik Schools, portals of NDA have also been opened for women," he stated.

Singh said that when he was the Home Minister, he had issued an advisory to all the states that all of them should make an effort to have at least 33 per cent women representation even in police services.

"I am happy to say that women representation has increased in police force in many states," he added.

