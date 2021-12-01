Rajya Sabha adjourned 3rd time, to meet again at 3 pm

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adjourned for the third time till 3 pm amid pandemonium created by the Opposition leaders on various issues, including the demand for revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

Even after two earlier adjournments, the Upper House of Parliament witnessed a similar approach by Opposition as it assembled at 2 pm with demands especially raised by Congress, Left, AAP and DMK to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs.

Amid the din, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat moved the 'Dam Safety Bill,2019' for consideration and passing.

As Shekhawat was speaking about why the Bill needs to be passed as 25 per cent of dams have gone old and the news comes intermittently regarding breaking of such dams that leads to loss of lives and property, the Opposition continued its protest and most of their members trooped into the Well of the House.

Opposition party members including Congress, DMK, AAP and Left stood on their seats and a heated argument started. TRS members trooped into the well sloganeering and showing placard raising its demand on national policy on food procurement.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to stop the pandemonium but the members of the Opposition parties kept on sloganeering against the government.

The Deputy Chairman later adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Earlier the House saw two adjournments-- first till noon and the second till 2 pm following ruckus over suspension of 12 Members of the House for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday also faced similar protests by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 Members of the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Nadu on Tuesday had said that the suspension of these members was "in order to protect the democracy" and that "it was the decision of the House and not of the Chair".

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

Earlier today, preceding the first adjournment of the Upper House, the opposition parties created an uproar on various issues when the Rajya Sabha Chairman adopted the motion moved by the government regarding the selection of one member from amongst the Members of the Upper House to be a member of Court of the University of Allahabad.

Soon after the House assembled for the day at 11 am, papers were laid on the table and 10 reports of the department related parliamentary standing committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change were tabled.

Besides, six reports of the department related parliamentary standing committee on Communications and Information Technology (2021-2022), and three reports of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers were also tabled.

( With inputs from ANI )

