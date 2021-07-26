Rajya Sabha pays tribute to Kargil martyrs

New Delhi, July 26 The Rajya Sabha paid tributes to martyrs of Kargil on Vijay Diwas on Monday. Leading the House, Chairman M. Venkiah Naidu said that our soldiers showed exemplary courage to defeat the enemy which has occupied Indian Territory.

As a mark of respect the House stood in silence to pay homage to the martyrs of Kargil.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is marked on July 26 every year to commemorate the anniversary of the Indian Army's victory against Pakistan in 1999.

The armed conflict continued for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme urged people to salute the brave hearts who made the nation proud in 1999.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor