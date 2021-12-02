Ratan Tata to be given 'Assam Baibhav Award': Assam CM

New Delhi/Guwahati, Dec 2 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, on the occasion of 'Asom Divas' (Assam Day), announced to confer the 'Assam Baibhav Award' the state's highest civilian award, upon industrialist Ratan Tata.

Sarma told the media persons in the national capital that Ratan Tata has made enormous contributions towards the cancer treatment in Assam.

"Delighted to announce that the Government of Assam has decided to confer its highest civilian award, Assam Baibhav, to Ratan Tata, Chairman TATA Trusts for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," the Chief Minister tweeted.

An Assam government official said that the board of trustees of Tata Trust had earlier informed the state government that it has approved Rs 540 crore for setting up of a 3-level cancer care grid in the state and the district levels.

Asom Divas or Assam Day is celebrated on December 2 to commemorate the rule of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha the first Ahom King and one of the architects of Assam.

