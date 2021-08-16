R.C.P. Singh avoids taking clear stand on caste census

Patna, Aug 16 Union Minister R.C.P. Singh on Monday avoided taking a clear stand on a caste census, despite his Janata Dal-United firm on demanding it.

Singh, who returned to Patna for the first time after becoming Union Minister, has not given a clear statement on this issue unlike Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has raised the demand for it several times

Asked multiple times, Singh said that the JD-U is in favour of a caste census but the target will be achieved on the basis of inclusive development of Bihar and the country.

"In 1980 and 1990, reservation of different castes and communities was the talking point. Now, it is not a big issue these days. Those who are doing politics on caste census should understand the 'Saat Nischay' programme of Nitish Kumar government," he said.

"The Nitish Kumar government of Bihar and Narendra Modi government of Centre are progressing on the path of inclusive development. Hence, the issue of reservation is closed now. We could achieve the target of development without conducting caste based census. The census of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled tribes is regularly done in the country and everyone knows its motives," he said.

