Ready to take vow in temple: Andhra BJP leader on corruption allegations

Amaravati, Aug 2 Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Monday said that he never indulged in corruption in his political life and threw a challenge to ruling party legislator Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy to prove it.

"I never indulged in corruption in my political life. If you decide the date, I will come to the Kanipakam temple and take an oath in front of God," vowed Reddy.

He challenged Prasad Reddy if he could do the same.

The BJP leader lashed out at the YSRCP leader for allegedly making personal allegations against him and state BJP president Somu Veerraju.

He said that he didn't indulge even in Re 1 corruption as a youth leader for eight years and another 22 years as a BJP leader.

"Using the names of some great people, you have alleged that I swindled money. I did not indulge in even Re 1 corruption," he asserted.

Reddy also exhorted that he never indulged in 'murder politics' or ever encouraged them.

The opposition leader also challenged if Prasad Reddy could demand a CBI investigation in the Nandam Subbaiah's murder case at Proddatur in Kadapa district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor