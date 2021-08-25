Referendum of Khalsa panth, says Sukhbir on DSGMC win

Chandigarh, Aug 25 Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday hailed the victory of his party in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections as "a forceful referendum of the Khalsa Panth in favour of the panthic identity and religious commitment of the party".

Addressing the media here, Badal said the Sikh community totally rejected the Congress backed and BJP-sponsored groups, including of Sukhdev Dhindsa and Paramjit Singh Sarna.

"The BJP, via Dhindsa and Manjit Singh G.K., won two out of 46 seats while Congress, via Paramjit Singh Sarna, won 14 out of 46. This is just the beginning of the storm which will sweep aside both the Congress and AAP in Punjab in the 2022 Assembly elections."

"I am deeply grateful to Sikh sangat all over the world for the blessings and support we continue to receive from them. I wish to reiterate my total commitment to promotion of Panthic ideals," he added.

Badal thanked the "entire Delhi SAD team led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa for living up to the expectations of the Sikh sangat and the entire Khalsa Panth throughout the world".

"The tireless zeal with which Sirsa stood by the Sangat, including Covid victims, farmers and Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, has won the hearts of devout Sikh masses," he said.

He announced that Sirsa would be nominated as a member of the DSGMC on behalf of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

