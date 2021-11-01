Relief for ex-DGP Jacob Thomas as Kerala HC quashes FIR

Kochi, Nov 1 Retired Director General of Police Jacob Thomas on Monday got a relief when the Kerala High Court quashed a Vigilance FIR filed against him in an alleged corruption case.

Thomas was once regarded as the blue-eyed boy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and was given the plum post of director- Vigilance, the day Vijayan assumed office in his first stint as Chief Minister in May 2016.

But after a while the relations between the two soured and Jacob was later suspended. A Vigilance case was registered against him by his own department stating that Jacob had violated rules and regulations in the purchase of a dredger.

He eventually retired from the non-policing job when he superannuated in May last year, until then he was the managing director of The Metal Industries Limited, Shoranur.

Thomas then approached the court against this FIR, and on Monday got the relief.

"Truth will always triumph and it happened through the Court on Monday. This was a totally false and bogus case and it was registered because of the vested interest of some officials," said Thomas.

Thomas joined the BJP in February and contested the Assembly elections in APril from the Irinjalakuda Assembly seat, but finished third.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor