Residents to be evacuated after oil refinery tank fire in Indonesia

Jakarta, Nov 14 An oil refinery tank in Indonesia's Central Java province caught fire, prompting the evacuation of residents living around the facility was firefighters were battling the blaze, the country's state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina said.

The company ensured in a statement that the supplies of oil and liquefied petroleum gas for buyers were not disturbed by the accident, reports xinhua news agency.

The fire broke out in Cilacap district at about 7,20 p.m. on Saturday night, the statement said.

"The efforts to extinguish the fire are intensively being carried out, using high capacity foam monitors at the burned tank, and for the tanks located around it, water sprinkles are being used to cool them in a bid to prevent further spread of the fire," the statement said.

"Residents living around the fire site will be evacuated to safer grounds," it said.

The Cilacap refinery is one of PT Pertamina's six refineries.

The refinery comprises 200 tanks for crude to be processed as well as oil and gas from crude oil processing.

