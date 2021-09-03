Restrictions to continue in Kashmir on Friday

Srinagar, Sep 3 Authorities imposed strict restrictions on Friday in the entire Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order in the aftermath of senior separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death on Wednesday.

All roads leading to Srinagar city were sealed and entry and exit movements were disallowed with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingents.

Reports from all other major and minor towns of the valley also said that the restrictions are being strictly enforced.

Hardly any vehicular movement other than that of police and paramilitary was seen on roads in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Bandipora, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts.

All mobile phones except the BSNL postpaid numbers are suspended in the valley. Internet facility on both mobile and fixed landline numbers also remained suspended for the second day on Friday.

Dedicated BSNL Internet facility has, however, remained functional during the last two days.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) said no untoward incident occurred anywhere during the last 24 hours and the situation has been peaceful.

There have been some stray incidents of stone pelting Thursday in Pulwama town and old city Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar, but police said these were controlled promptly.

Meanwhile, all exams scheduled for September 3 to 5 have been postponed by Kashmir University and the board of secondary school examinations.

Authorities are taking a review of the overall law and order situation after the Friday prayers conclude in the Valley.

A decision on relaxation of the curbs is expected by Friday evening if the day passes off peacefully, officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor