RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of protecting criminals

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the law and order situation in the state and accused him of protecting criminals in Bihar.

"Chief Minister is aware of everything. In Bihar, Gangs of Nitish Kumar is going on. There are continuous reporting in cases of theft, murder, rape, people are dying every day, the law and order situation has completely collapsed. The whole is indebted in Corruption," said Yadav on Monday.

"He is protecting the criminals. In every case, the names of his ministers and MLAs are coming up. Nitish Kumar has no control over his ministers and MLAs, so how will he control criminals," he added.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar on Monday said the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

Speaking to media persons here, Kumar said, "Some people have turned against me because I ordered a liquor ban and I am serious about it. Those who are against it, feel bad. It is a different matter. They might have their own opinion. But we listened to the people - both men and women. I stand against liquor."

"The crime figures have not increased. If something happens, action is taken. Administration and Police are active and action is being taken wherever something is happening," he said.

Earlier this month, 32 people died in the state after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

