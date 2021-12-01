RJD MLA apologises to BJP MLA for unparliamentary behaviour

Patna, Dec 1 RJD MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday apologised to BJP lawmaker Sanjay Saraogi for his unparliamentary behaviour outside Bihar legislature building on Tuesday.

Bhai Virendra tendered the apology to Saraogi after both of them arrived in Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) on Wednesday.

Bhai Virendra proceeded to shake hands with Saraogi in front of mediapersons but the latter said that he had already given a written complaint to the Speaker.

Now, it is up to the Speaker to take disciplinary action against Bhai Virendra.

Bhai Virendra said: "Both of us are members of Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Sometimes it happens in moments of heat. I regret my behaviour on Tuesday. I also request him to forget that incident."

Meanwhile, Saraogi said that the abusive behaviour of Bhai Virendra, a four-time MLA of RJD, deeply hurt him.

"Making abusive and casteist remarks against me was not only unparliamentary but a criminal offence. His behaviour deeply hurt my self respect," Saraogi said.

Bhai Virendra, an MLA from Maner, hurled abuses on Saraogi on Tuesday when they were talking to mediapersons separately within the premises of the assembly. Virendra had also threatened to beat Saraogi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor