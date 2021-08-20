RJD rift: Tej Pratap Yadav should be disciplined, says his brother Tejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said his elder brother and party MLA Tej Pratap Yadav should be disciplined.

Before leaving for Delhi, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Tej Pratap Yadav may be my elder brother but our parents have raised us with the culture that we should respect elders. No matter what, indiscipline is not okay. Indiscipline within the party causes trouble. Tej Pratap should be disciplined."

Asked about Tej Pratap Yadav's displeasure, Tejashwi said, "Resentments keep happening. It does not matter."

Meanwhile, RJD sources said party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi are also unhappy with Tej Pratap Yadav's behavior.

According to sources, Lalu Prasad Yadav strictly warned Tej Pratap to behave himself. RJD may also take action against him if he continues doing such things.

Earlier on Friday, Tej Pratap Yadav came to meet Tejashwi at 10 Circular Road residence. He alleged that he was not allowed to speak with his brother and party leader Tejashwi Yadav by Sanjay Yadav who interrupted their conversation. Following this, Tej Pratap got furious at Tejashwi's advisor Sanjay Yadav.

"I had come to meet Tejashwi. As soon as we started talking, Sanjay Yadav interrupted in the middle and took Tejashwi away. Who is he to come between two brothers?" Tej Pratap Yadav told mediapersons.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday demanded action against party state president Jagdanand Singh while adding that he will not participate in any activity if no action is taken.

Briefing mediapersons, Yadav said, "He (RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh) thinks that it is his party. The Party constitution was not followed. Why was no notice issued to our student leaders? He should also ask before taking any decision. I am also Lalu Yadav's son. By saying 'Who's Tej Pratap Yadav', is he trying to blackmail us? They just want to break our 'Krishna-Arjun Jodi'."

"I urge my father Lalu Prasad Yadav also to act against him. If no action is taken, I won't be participating in any party activities," he added.

The developments came after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav.

( With inputs from ANI )

