''Roads should be like Katrina Kaif's Cheeks" Rajasthan Minister's comment on roads going viral

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha got into a controversy after his remark on Katrina Kaif and Hema Malini.

The newly appointed minister a Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Rajendra Singh Gudhan made a controversial remark on actress Katrina Kaif. In a public appearance, he has been seen saying “roads should be made like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif”. In a video of the event that is now going viral on social media, the minister is heard saying that the roads should be like the cheeks of Hema Malini, adding she had become 'too old'. He then went on to say that roads should be like 'Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.' This video went so viral on social media netizens even commented on the video with harsh remarks.

#WATCH | "Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif's cheeks", said Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha while addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu district (23.11) pic.twitter.com/87JfD5cJxV — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

One user wrote, 'Such a cheap remark made by the Minister. Should be made to apologize immediately'.

Such a cheap remark made by the Minister. Should be made to apologize immediately. — $uheil Merchant (@suheil_merchant) November 24, 2021

while other user showed his displeasure "And DRAINAGE should be like C0ngress".

And DRAINAGE should be like C0ngress — Rebel Satire 🇮🇳 (@rebelsatire) November 24, 2021

Gudha is among the six MLAs who had won the 2018 Assembly elections on a BSP ticket before switching to Congress.