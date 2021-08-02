RS adjourned for day after passing Inland Vessels Bill 2021

New Delhi, Aug 2 The Rajya Sabha was paralysed for yet another day on Monday when opposition parties forced adjournments on Pegasus controversy and farmers issue. The opposition demanded discussion on these issues but the government denied as a result of which the House was adjourned for the day after it met at 3.36 p.m.

Earlier in the morning when the House met after brief proceedings it was adjourned till 12 noon. When the proceedings commenced at 12 after brief Question Hour in the house, it was adjourned till 2 p.m. and then it was adjourned till 3.36 p.m.

The House congratulated P.V. Sindhu for winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of the House, said, "I congratulate P.V. Sindhu for winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. With her spectacular performance, she has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals in a row."

The opposition on Monday gave notices of suspension in the Rajya Sabha and adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus snooping controversy.

Earlier, the opposition floor leaders met at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to devise a joint strategy.

Amid din, the House passed, "The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021". The Bill is to promote economical and safe transportation and trade through inland waters, to bring uniformity in application of law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country, to provide for safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo, and prevention of pollution that may be caused by the use or navigation of inland vessels. The Bill is to ensure transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation, to strengthen procedures governing the inland vessels, their construction, survey, registration, manning, navigation.

