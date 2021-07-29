RS adjourned till 2 pm amid oppn protest

New Delhi, July 29 Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned second time on Thursday till 2 p.m. following the opposition's protest on Pegasus snooping, farm laws and fuel price hike.

The opposition members resorted to sloganeering. After a sound of whistle was heard in the House during the sloganeering, Deputy Chairman Harivansh warned that he will name the member.

While stating that during the golden jubilee celebration of Independence, the House had passed a resolution not to stall proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon first and when it met again the Deputy Chairman continued the question hour for 35 minutes in which questions of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Women and Child Development were replied.

The opposition has stepped up its attack on the government and has decided to jointly oppose the government. Though Leader in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met the opposition leaders at Mallikarjun Kharge's office, the opposition insisted on discussion on the snooping row and fuel hike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor