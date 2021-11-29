RS suspends 12 oppn MPs for monsoon session ruckus

New Delhi, Nov 29 The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended 12 MPs for the entire winter session of parliament for creating ruckus in the house during monsoon session of the parliament on August 11.

The suspended MPs are from Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and Shiv Sena.

The members are Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool.

The suspension of the members could be a new flash point between opposition members and the government in the winter session of the parliament which began on Monday. In the morning, the Rajya Sabha chairman indicated that he is unhappy over the affairs of the house in the previous session.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu Stated that disruptions and unruly conduct of some members during the last monsoon session continue to haunt all. He urged the members to draw right lessons from it as all sections of the house and the country ended up as losers from the derailed monsoon session.

Naidu referred to the turn of events during the closing moments of the last monsoon session and noted that responses of the leading lights of the house and all concerned were not up to his expectations.

Referring to the highs and lows witnessed during the last 11 sessions presided by him over the last four years, the Rajya Sabha Chairman urged the members to create "democratic and parliamentary space" in the House so that all issues can be taken up.

