RS to discuss Bills seeking extension of tenures of CBI, ED Directors

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday will discuss the Bills extending the service tenure of Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate which was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh will move the Bill, "Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003," and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration "

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seek to amend the present laws to give one year extension of the heads of both agencies, up to five years.

Responding to the long debate in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh had said that there was a detailed discussion on these Bills. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high esteem for the CBI and the ED, he said that these should work independently and in tandem.

Explaining the process of giving extension of one year each to the CBI Director, the Minister said that the same constitutional body consisting of the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition/largest party in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India will take a decision on this.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor