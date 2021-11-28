RS to take up Dam Safety Bill on Monday

New Delhi, Nov 28 The winter session of Parliament could be stormy as opposition has geared up to corner the government on issues of Pegasus, Chinese intrusion, inflation and farm laws.

Amid this, the Upper House will pay obituary to sitting Congress MP Oscar Fernandes, who passed away recently and other former members. New members elected to the House will take oath and the parliamentary affairs minister will make a statement about the government business.

The government has listed, "The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing and to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration."

Some members have decided to petition the House on the need to conserve dying rivers in the country. Biju Janata Dal's Subhash Chandra Singh will take up the matter in the House.

"Subhash Chandra Singh to present to the House, a petition signed by Bibhudhendra Pratap Das, President, Odisha Krushak Mahasangha and Shri Manas Ranjan Baboo, President, Seva Samiti, residents of Bhubaneswar (Odisha) praying to conserve and revitalize the dying rivers across the country," the RS bulletin said.

