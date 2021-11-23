Ruling party, Opposition in Kerala silent over Islamic terrorism for sake of votes: Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and opposition Congress in Kerala over silence on "Islamic terrorism for the sake of garnering votes".

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "Islamic terrorism is being spread in Kerala for the past few years. Innocent people are being killed openly. The main reason behind this is that the ruling party and the Opposition are afraid to speak against this terrorism."

"They do not bother to utter a single word against it. They are silent because they want to gather votes and win elections at any cost, even if it means seeking votes from the terrorists," the MoS said.

The Union Minister further said that power has taken precedence over the lives of innocent people in Kerala. "This is why they (state government and Opposition) are silent over terrorism. Over the past few years, workers of RSS, CPI (M) and Congress are being killed there but no action has been taken against it," he added.

The MoS' remarks came after the murder of RSS worker S Sanjith in Palakkad district on Monday morning allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is a political wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to the police, the deceased was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor