Rural local bodies polls in nine TN districts on Oct 6, 9

Chennai, Sep 13 Rural local body elections in nine new districts of Tamil Nadu will take place on October 6 and October 9, and the results will be announced on October 12, State Election Commissioner, V. Palanikumar announced on Monday.

The districts that are going to polls are Chengalpattu, Kallakuruchi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppatur, and Vellore.

According to the State Election Commission, filing of nominations will take place from September 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and September 22 will be the last day. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on the next day and last date for withdrawal of nomination is September 25. Nominations will be received from 10 am and up to 5 pm.

The first meeting of the elected bodies will take place on October 20.

Palanikumar said that the nine districts together have an electorate of 76,59,720, comprising 37,77,524 male voters, 38,81,361 female voters, and 835 transgenders.

The Supreme Court had ordered the State Election Commission to announce the schedule of election to the rural local bodies before September 15.

