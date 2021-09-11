Russia's Gazprom announces completion of Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction

Moscow, Sep 11 Russia's gas giant Gazprom announced the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction.

"During a morning briefing, Alexey Miller, Chairman of the (Gazprom) Management Committee, announced that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed at 8.45 a.m. earlier this morning," Gazprom said in a statement on Friday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would benefit Russia and consumers, adding that both Russia and Germany would share an interest in operating the pipeline as soon as possible.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the pipeline would supply gas to millions of European consumers via the shortest and "most economical and ecological route".

She once again spoke against the politicisation of the pipeline, adding that the project was purely economic.

The 1,230-km gas pipeline, expected to be completed next month, would bring 55 billion cubic metres of gas annually from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

The operating company announced earlier on Monday that it intended to put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation before the end of the year, adding that the pipeline will ensure gas supply security and reliability, and "contribute to meeting long-term needs of the European energy market for gas imports".

The US has long claimed that the Nord Stream 2 is a geopolitical manoeuver by Moscow that will undermine Ukraine's role in transiting energy to Europe and increase European dependence on Russian gas.

But Germany and Russia have insisted that the project is purely commercial.

