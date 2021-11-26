"S" in ISI behind LeT's 26/11 Mumbai attack
By IANS | Published: November 26, 2021 01:54 PM2021-11-26T13:54:05+5:302021-11-26T14:05:22+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 26 Some analysts have pointed to the existence of a specific, formally organised wing of ...
New Delhi, Nov 26 Some analysts have pointed to the existence of a specific, formally organised wing of ISI, namely the 'S' or security wing, which is directly responsible for the relationship with Lashkar-e-Taiba
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app