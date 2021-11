S. Korea ships 539,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Philippines

Seoul, Nov 30 South Korea has shipped 539,000 doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to the Philippines to help the Southeast Asian nation address its vaccine shortage, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

An airplane carrying the jabs departed from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day and will arrive in the Philippines on the same day, the ministry said.

South Korea has already shared coronavirus vaccine shots with three other countries Vietnam, Thailand and Iran as it has enough vaccines to inoculate its people and help other countries, Yonhap news agency reported.

So far, 80 per cent of South Korea's population has been fully vaccinated.

The ministry said it hopes to contribute to the global fight against the pandemic via the programme and further bolster ties with the Philippines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor