S. Korea voices concern over Russia's anti-satellite missile test

Seoul, Nov 17 South Korea expressed concern on Wednesday over Russia's recent test of an anti-satellite missile and called for international efforts to use outer space in a "peaceful" and "sustainable" manner.

On Monday, Russia conducted the test that destroyed one of its spacecraft. The test drew criticism, as it generated many pieces of orbital debris that could potentially threaten other countries' satellites.

"We express concern over the November 15 anti-satellite test and especially over the fact that a large number of orbital debris pieces were generated as a result of the same test," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a text message sent to reporters, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We urge all countries to use outer space in a direction which is peaceful and sustainable over the long-term through responsible acts and to cooperate in developing related international norms," it added.

This week's satellite interception test marked a fresh reminder of a growing arms race in space at a time when major powers like the US and China are striving to beef up their presence in the emerging security realm.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lambasted the test as "dangerous and irresponsible" and stressed that it demonstrated Russia's willingness to "jeopardize the long-term sustainability of outer space."

