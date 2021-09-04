SA National Parks welcome 105 yr sentence to poachers

Johannesburg, Sep 4 The South African National Parks (SANParks) welcomed the sentencing of three poachers to a total of 105 years in prison.

The Skukuza Regional Court on Thursday sentenced two Mozambique nationals, 29-year-old Shangani Mathebula and 32-year-old Emmanuel Mdhluli as well as 58-year-old South African Walter Hendrik Mangane for killing three rhinos in the Kruger National Park, reports Xinhua news agency.

They were arrested in 2017.

"These sentences should serve as a deterrent to those intending to come and kill our natural heritage and destroying the livelihoods of our people," Kruger National Park managing executive Gareth Coleman said on Friday.

He said they continue to beef up the security in the country's national parks.

"We have in the past few months intensified our security efforts in the park to good effect but successful convictions require that the prosecutorial and justice pillars in our society are operating effectively.

"These sentences will motivate the teams who work tirelessly day and night to protect our fauna and flora," he said.

