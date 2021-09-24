Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka also joins in

New Delhi, Sep 24 Congress' former Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot on Friday met party leader Rahul Gandhi at his 12, Tughlak Road residence here, and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also joined their deliberations, as per sources.

The talks came as a number of Congress leaders from the state, including three ministers including Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhury, one lawmaker as well as a supporting Independent legislator, had made a beeline to the national capital.

Chaudhury, who was in Delhi in connection with the upheaval in Punjab, had attended a meeting called by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Rajasthan Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya was also in the capital for a religious programme, while Health Minister Raghu Sharma reached Delhi on Friday. Independent lawmaker Om Prakash Hudla, who is also in Delhi, reached Rahul Gandhi's residence, along with Sharma, as the meeting with Pilot was underway.

It is expected that after the change of guard in party-ruled Punjab, there is also a possibility of a shake-up in Rajasthan, with the Congress deferring the matter for quite some time. Pilot and his camp have long been demanding both a cabinet reshuffle as well as an organisational re-jig.

It is reported that Pilot had presented his case to Rahul Gandhi in a meeting last week.

The party's Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken had said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not still completely well, and all these matters would be taken up once he recovers fully.

It is expected that Gehlot could be summoned to Delhi soon to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi, and the ministerial and organisational changes could follow this.

Pilot had also met Rajasthan Speaker C.P. Joshi on Thursday and against the backdrop of the party tensions in the state, this meeting has assumed political significance too.

