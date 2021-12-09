San Francisco plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

San Francisco, Dec 9 San Francisco Mayor London Breed has released the US city's highly anticipated 2021 Climate Action Plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

"With global climate change rapidly accelerating and affecting us now, we must address this urgent challenge and work together to create a future where we can all thrive," Xinhua news agency quoted the Mayor as saying on Wednesday.

"San Francisco's Climate Action Plan takes our ambitious goals and lays out the strategies and actions we need to take to turn those goals into reality," she added.

San Francisco's plan takes a comprehensive approach to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions in the city by identifying strategies and actions in six key areas: energy supply; building operations; transportation and land use; housing; responsible production and consumption; and healthy ecosystems, the announcement said.

In total, the plan identifies 31 strategies and 159 supporting actions to help achieve the new environmental commitments: reducing emissions 61 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2040.

In San Francisco, net-zero emissions is defined as reducing emissions 90 percent below 1990 levels and sequestering the rest in natural solutions like trees and green spaces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor