Sangh Parivar loyalists land plum portfolios in K'taka cabinet

Bengaluru, Aug 7 In order to send a message to party workers across the state and take the cabinet out of the shadow of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Karnataka BJP unit has awarded important portfolios to new faces inducted on the insistence of the party into the cabinet.

The much sought after portfolios such as Home, Mines & Geology, Energy, Education, have gone to the newly inducted ministers Araga Jnanendra, Achar Halappa Basappa, V Sunilkumar, B.C.Nagesh, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa. The move has come as a shock to the senior leaders of the party and opposition parties as well.

Araga Jnanendra, a four time MLA from Thirthahalli constituency, was dropped by former chief minister Yediyurappa. Jnanendra did not utter a word of protest. The party has now awarded him the prestigious Home Ministry which is regarded as the second most powerful position after the chief minister.

The portfolio was held by present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the previous Yediyurappa cabinet. There were allegations of interference by Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra. Considering all this, the party wanted to put someone who is totally loyal to the principles of the party.

V. Sunil Kumar, the minister for Energy, is a three time MLA from Karkala constituency. Known as a fierce proponent of the Hindutva agenda, his name has been on the priority list of the Sangh Parivar for a long time. The Energy portfolio was being eyed by many senior leaders.

B.C. Nagesh, who is mostly seen in saffron attire, is a second-time MLA from Tipatur constituency in Tumkur district. Known as a dedicated worker of the Sangh and the party, he was allotted the Education portfolio previously held by veteran Sureshkumar, who was dropped from the cabinet.

"I am ready to take up any job that the party assigns me. The Education department is directly connected to the 1.10 crore students of the state which comprises about 20% of the population. It is a huge responsibility. I will take the guidance of former minister Sureshkumar and address the issues of the Education department including the confusion on school fees," he said.

Achar Halappa Basappa, a first time MLA from Yalaburga constituency, got the Mines and Geology ministry. Known as Halappa Achar, he is being preferred by the party as part of social engineering.

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, a two time legislator from Navalagunda constituency, has been given the Handlooms and Textiles ministry much to the chagrin of Aravind Bellad, a chief minister aspirant. Bellad also hails from the same region.

