Satyendar Jain inspects road reconstruction drive in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 4 Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday conducted an inspection visit to take stock of the ongoing massive road reconstruction drive being carried out by the Delhi Government.

During the visit he inspected the entire stretch from Ashram to Kalindi Kunj Metro Station and instructed the PWD officials to speed up the work so that all the potholes can be filled by October 20.

The inspection was part of Delhi Government's special drive to fill all the potholes and repair the roads damaged due to high-intensity rainfall. The initiative will also aid in preventing environmental pollution during the winter season which is caused due to the construction work, Jain told the press.

Meanwhile, the minister also asked the officials that besides repairing the roads, they should also repair the damaged sewage openings, open choked storm drains, repair footpaths, clean bell mouths and kerb channels, repair non-functional street lights and street-light panels, lifts and escalators in subways.

"Filling up all the potholes of Delhi is our topmost priority. The officials should focus on working efficiently and should strive to complete the work within the directed time frame. The work of filling all the potholes and reconstruction of roads is to be done before October 20," Jain added.

Earlier, Jain held a review meeting during which the officials presented a master plan to overhaul the city's 1,260 km length of road that falls under PWD.

Satyendar Jain further added that due to heavy rainfall this year in Delhi these measures are being taken so that all the roads can be repaired. This process will contribute to reducing the water logging problems in Delhi and also reduce pollution during the winter season.

