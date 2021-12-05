Saudi Arabia, France agree to strengthen cooperation

Riyadh, Dec 5 Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Saturday met with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Jeddah, where they agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities for their developments in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency's report.

They also reviewed the relations between Saudi Arabia and France, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East and the efforts to achieve international stability and peace.

Macron arrived in the kingdom on Saturday as part of his regional tour that also covered Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to review cooperation and regional stability.

