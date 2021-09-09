Secularism weakened in country after BJP came into power in Centre: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that the secularism of the country has been weakened after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in the Centre in 2014.

Speaking at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Owaisi said: "Ever since the BJP government has come to the power in Centre, the secularism of the country has weakened."

Owaisi also slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for not opposing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"BSP and SP did not oppose the UAPA. Many youths have been jailed under the act without trial. This law is being used against the Dalits and Muslims," he said.

Owaisi addressed the public meeting at Barabanki.

Earlier, the district administration had allowed a programme with 50 people at the residence of AIMIM district president, Chaudhary Faizur Rahman, from 11 am to 2 pm on Thursday, in the Katra Baradari area keeping in view with the COVID-19 protocol.

But, the protocol was not followed and the crowd emerged at the public meeting.

The AIMIM chief is currently on a three-day visit in the state, ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for next year.

The Hyderabad MP had earlier announced that AIMIM will contest 100 seats in the state polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

