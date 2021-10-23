Senior Al Qaeda leader killed in Syria drone strike: US

Washington, Oct 23 The US military said that a drone strike in Syria killed a senior Al Qaeda leader.

"A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior Al Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar," US Central Command spokesperson John Rigsbee said in a statement late Friday night.

"We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft.

"The removal of this Al Qaeda leader leader will disrupt the terrorist organisation's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civil," the statement said.

According to a New York Post report, Friday's attack came two days after a US outpost in southern Syria was struck by drones and rockets.

No troops were harmed, officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor