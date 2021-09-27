Seven Maoists killed in MP in last 3 years

Bhopal/Delhi, Sep 27 In the last three years, seven wanted Maoists have been eliminated in Naxal-affected areas in Madhya Pradesh. Several development works are being carried out in such terror-prone areas and employment is being provided to migrant workers with police personnel maintaining a strict vigil. In addition to the number of Maoists killed, three terrorists have been arrested.

According to the information released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations department, a meeting of Chief Ministers of all Maoist-affected states was held on Maoist extremism in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave details about the efforts being made by his government for controlling terror and increasing development activities in Maoist-prone areas.

Chouhan said in 2020-21, Rs 802 crore was given by the state government to provide employment to 12 lakh migrant workers in Maoist-affected districts. In the last five years, construction work worth Rs 375 crore has been carried out as well.

The Chief Minister said the joint action by police in three states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra has yielded the desired results. Search operations have been increased by the police. Maoist documents and interrogation of the nabbed Maoists reveal that crores of rupees from contractors could not reach them.

Chouhan told the meeting that apart from taking armed action to control Maoism in the terror-affected districts in the state, developmental work is being continuously carried out. Employment is being provided to the people in the terror-prone areas under the MNREGA scheme on a large scale.

During the last five years, the state government has constructed 430-km long roads and 14 bridges by spending Rs 375 crore from its own resources. Apart from this, 1,405 km roads have been constructed in Naxal-affected districts under the Madhya Pradesh Rural Connectivity Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana with an expenditure of Rs 72 crore.

Chouhan said that after reconsidering the forest rights claims cancelled earlier in Madhya Pradesh, 34,000 'pattas' (legal document issued by the Government in the name of the actual owner of a particular plot of land) have been given to tribal men and women.

Chouhan informed that the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Debt Release (Amendment) Act-2020 has been passed for the economic empowerment of the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh due to which the loans given to the tribal community living in the Scheduled Tribe areas have been waived. The work of implementing PESA (Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas) law in a phased manner is being started in the state. The state rules will be amended to empower 'Gram Nyayalayas'

Under the 'Devaranya' scheme, technology for production of medicines and a market linking them is being made available in the Scheduled Tribe areas. The activities undertaken by the state Forest department have generated employment in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts.

Chouhan informed that in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts, 23,113 women self-help groups have been formed directly linking 2.74 lakh families. These self-help groups are working in advanced farming, marketing of animal husbandry products and non-agriculture sector.

