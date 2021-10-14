Shah to arrive in Goa to take stock of 2022 poll preparations

Panaji, Oct 14 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Goa on Thursday to participate in two government functions as well as to take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party's preparations for the upcoming 2022 state Assembly polls.

"It will be an important tour to gear up for the elections. We are here to prepare for the visit," BJP's Goa election in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said ahead of Shah's visit.

Fadnavis and BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi arrived in Goa on Wednesday to review preparations ahead of Shah's two-day visit.

According to state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Shah is also scheduled to hold a series of party meetings with the BJP's state core committee, MLAs and party workers.

During his visit to Goa the Union Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University and will also address a public meeting at Dharbandora sub district in South Goa. He will also inaugurate a transit campus for University at Ponda, also in South Goa district.

