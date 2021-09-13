Shanghai Disney Resort temporarily closed as typhoon approaches

Shanghai, Sep 13 Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday as typhoon Chanthu approaches.

The resort is closely monitoring the weather and will notify guests if there are further changes to hours of operation, Xinhua news agency quoted the latest notice issued by the facility as saying.

Guests with tickets to Shanghai Disneyland for September 13 and/or September 14 may choose to visit the park on any other day within the next six months, said the notice.

The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism has ordered the city's outdoor tourist attractions to be temporarily closed on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, China's national observatory renewed its orange alert, the second highest, for typhoon Chanthu, which is expected to make landfall in or pass Zhejiang province on Monday.

The typhoon will likely bring gale-force winds and rainstorms to regions including Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian and Taiwan.

