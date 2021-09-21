Sharad Pawar pillar of MVA govt, Geete's opinion is personal, says Sanjay Raut

Refuting former Union Minister Anant Geete's comment on Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the latter is a big leader and the main pillar of the MVA government.

Geete had called the NCP chief Sharad Pawar a "backstabber" who ditched the Congress to form his party and said that he cannot be a "guru" for Shiv Sainiks.

When asked to comment on Geete's statement, Raut toldthat he is unaware of it, and said that it was his personal opinion and not a party statement.

"I don't know what Anant Geete has said. I would only say that Sharad Pawar is a big leader; he is the main pillar of govt in Maharashtra. It may be someone's personal opinion but it is not the statement of party," Raut said.

Further, calling Pawar the reason for the formation of the MVA government and a Shiv Sena Chief Minister, Raut said, "There has always been an ideal respect and prestige in the country towards him (Pawar)."

Raut lashed out at Geete and said that Uddhav Thackeray is the leader of the party, and it is he who will decide what to do or what not to, and not Geete.

"Today, we (Shiv Sena, NCP, INC) are together. Our government has been running for the last 2 years and will last for 3 more. If the MVA government continues this way, we can fight the next elections together," Raut said.

Raut appreciate Sharad Pawar's role in the MVA government and said that the party chief will decide with whom to go or not. "We have to run the alliance under the common minimum program and Thackeray Sahab is the Chief Minister, while Sharad Pawar Ji is our guide," he said.

Geete had also said the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is just an "adjustment".

( With inputs from ANI )

