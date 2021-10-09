She also did drama in last polls: UP Min on Priyanka Gandhi sweeping floor in UP village

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi" on Saturday attacked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her sweeping the floor of a house with a broom in Dalit village in Lucknow and called it 'drama'.

"Priyanka Gandhi did various types of drama in the 2019 elections also. Drama like cleaning floors with a broom and clashes with police, all these things are well known to the general public." said Nandi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday on a surprise visit to a Dalit village in Lucknow picked up a broom and cleaned the floors, in response to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark on her sweeping the floor of a Sitapur guesthouse.

"The Chief Minister has insulted the women, Dalits and workers of this country and I visited Valmiki Mandir and swept there to change his mindset," she had said.

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi's act of sweeping the floor, Adityanath had earlier in the day responded had said the public wanted them to be fit only for this and they have become so (janata unko usi layak banana chahti, aur usi layak bana diya).

Nandi, praising UP Chief Minister Yogi over the law and order situation in the state said that the law will take its own course and the guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident will be punished.

"The investigating agency is doing its job. The whole state knows that it is honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rule, it's the rule of law and the law is doing its job well. Action will be taken against those who are guilty," the UP Minister said.

Commenting on the Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's hunger strike, he said, "Both Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi are synonyms of each other, as soon as you take their names, you will start laughing, so what kind of drama can go to what extent, is well known to the general public.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ended his hunger strike on Saturday after the son of MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, appeared before the crime branch in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

( With inputs from ANI )

