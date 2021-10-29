Shocking to hear names of political leaders in 'bitcoin scam', says DK Shivakumar

After senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged the involvement of some 'influential' political leaders of Karnataka in a 'drugs and bitcoin scam', state Congress chief DK Shivakumar claimed that it took place on a large scale and said that it is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen in the scam.

"The bitcoin scandal has taken place on a large scale, with big names being heard in the scam in Karnataka. I have been trying to collect information. It is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen," he told reporters here on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah had earlier also claimed that there was an effort to cover up the alleged scam but did not mention who the politicians were.

Reacting to this, Shivakumar said, "The case will certainly be covered by the concerned agencies. That's what they're trying to do. There is debate on a different level, there will be no smoke without fire."

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah had earlier said, "There is information about the involvement of influential politicians of Karnataka in Drugs & Bitcoin scam. It is concerning that the investigating officers are trying to close the case to help those politicians. BJP govt should not use their power to divert the investigation. They should ensure that the guilty is punished."

Notably, these allegations come ahead of by-polls scheduled in Karnataka in two constituencies.

Meanwhile, amid speculation over IT raids at Shivakumar's residence, the KPCC president clarified saying, "IT hasn't come to my home."

Sleuths from Income Tax Department on Thursday raided Shivakumar's aide UB Shetty's residence in Dasanakoppa Circle in Karnataka's Dharwad district. Shetty is a civil contractor.

"No IT officials have come to my house. They have raided my friend's home. There is no doubt that they are my close friends. Few days ago, IT has gone to some people's homes in Bengaluru. Officials have not yet revealed how many crores of rupees were found in whose house. They went to my friends' house today. My friends will tell you what they found in the raid," said Shivakumar.

"Let them raid. Whoever does wrong according to the law shall be punished. But the law is the same for everyone," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

