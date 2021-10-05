Siddaramaiah meets Sonia, says doesn't want national role

New Delhi, Oct 5 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi here on Tuesday and discussed various issues concerning the political situation in the state.

Sources said, Sonia Gandhi discussed about internal rift in the state and asked the former Chief Minister to take everyone along in the state. The Karnataka leader was called to the national capital by the Congress high command to discuss further strategy regarding state politics.

However, Siddaramaiah when asked said he is not interested in national politics. Sources say he is being offered a national role at the AICC level and the Congress wants to bring a backward leader to Delhi to counter BJP and make inroads in the section.

The Congress leadership is in overdrive to resolve all the internal issues in the states specially those going for polls to stop exodus and strengthen the party, which is key to the Congress success.

Sonia Gandhi on Monday had met ex-Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma to iron out differences with the state president, the Congress is easy of its leaders joining TMC.

The Congress has two backward Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, but elevating someone from the South will have impact in the southern region, though Mallikarjun Kharge is from the same state and from Scheduled Caste and is also in the national politics and currently leader of opposition in the upper house.

Party sources say, Congress wants to resolve the issues between Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the party leaders claim that Congress has been able to gain the momentum against the ruling BJP in the state. They fear that BJP will take advantage in case Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar stop their pro activeness.

Apart from Siddaramaiah, Kharge too has a mass appeal who narrowly missed an opportunity to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2004 when JD(S), the coalition partner, preferred Dharam Singh over Kharge.

