Sidhu is creating unwarranted fears in minds of farmers: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 22 Hitting out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, the BJP on Monday said that Punjab Congress chief is creating unwarranted fears in the minds of farmers by suggesting that the Centre had plans to do away with the MSP system.

On Sunday, in a series of tweets, Sidhu said that Centre's sinister plan to end MSP, end Food Security for the Poor, end government procurement and end PDS will continue without the farm laws, it will be now hidden and more dangerous.

In a series of tweets BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused Sidhu of creating unwarranted fear in the minds of farmers. "Punjab PCC President Navjot Sidhu is creating unwarranted fears in the minds of farmers by suggesting that the Centre had plans to do away with the MSP system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already assured farmers to strengthen the MSP system and to bring more crops under the cover. At no stage has the Centre indicated about dispensing with the MSP system." Chugh said.

Chugh claimed that Sidhu is making such comments for cheap politics. "Navjot Sidhu, for his cheap politics, wants to perpetuate unrest among farmers by cooking up imaginary ideas. It is not just deplorable and reprehensible but disgusting to see him plot his political relevance on the basis of falsehood and cheating," he said.

Chugh further said, "It is a clear ploy on the part of Navjot Sidhu to divert the nation's attention and worry over his love for Pakistan Prime Minister. When the entire nation has been castigating Sidhu for demonstrating his adoration for Imran Khan, Sidhu chose to switch gear to the farmers' issue on false and misleading propaganda."

He assured that Prime Minister Modi is always committed to the welfare of farmers and would not take any step which does not help in their prosperity and growth.

On Sunday, Sidhu tweeted, "Today, as we rejoice in our victory against Centre's three Black Laws... Our real work has just begun, Centre's sinister plan to end MSP, end Food Security for the Poor, end government procurement and end PDS will continue without the farm laws, it will be now hidden and more dangerous."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor