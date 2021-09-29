Sidhu's resignation upsets Cong, tough stance likely: Sources

The Congress high-command is unhappy with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the resignation has not been accepted and the top leadership has not spoken to him yet.

The party wants to give time to Sidhu, but if he does not agree, then strict steps can be taken, the sources said.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress and triggered discussions and deliberations in the party.

Sidhu in his resignation letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi said, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress."

Sidhu is reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after cabinet expansion in Punjab.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23 following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit.

There was a spate of resignations after Sidhu quit. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts delivering.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

