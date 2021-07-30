Sikhs for Justice issues threat to Himachal CM

Shimla, July 30 US-based banned Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice has issued a threat to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, saying the latter won't be allowed to hoist the national flag in the hill state.

In recorded telephonic calls to journalists, the caller identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and said, "We will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist the Indian tricolour. Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over areas of Himachal Pradesh which were parts of Punjab."

Responding to the threat calls, the state police informed in a tweet: "We are in receipt of pre-recorded message from pro-Khalistani elements from oversees sent to some journalists.

"Himachal Pradesh police are fully capable of securing the state and preventing anti-national elements from thwarting peace and security in the state in corporation with the central security and intelligence agencies."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor