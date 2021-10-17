Singhu border incident conspiracy of the government, alleges Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that the Singhu border incident was a "religious matter" and alleged that "the government was behind the act of spoiling the atmosphere near the border."

He stated that the government should not link the Singhu Border incident with the farmers' protest.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait alleged that the Singhu border incident was a conspiracy of the governments and said that the government can deteriorate the situation at the border at any time.

"Nihangs said it's a religious matter and the Government should not link it to farmers' protest. We're talking to them and telling them that they are not needed here as of now. Government can deteriorate the situation," said Tikait.

He further questioned the intelligence of the Central government and alleged that the government already knew about the incident since it was behind the execution of the incident.

"Delhi Police guards the barricades where the incident happened. The intelligence lives there at the border, did they not know about the incident? This shows that the incident was known to all and it was executed by the government," said the spokesperson.

Earlier on Saturday, two Nihangs were detained by Haryana Police in connection with the Singhu Border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging at the site of farmers' protest.

An accused in the Singhu border incident was sent to seven days of police custody by the court on Saturday.

The accused has been identified by the police as Sarvajeet Singh who was earlier detained from Kundli in Sonipat on Friday evening.

The second accused in the Singhu Border incident was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday outside a Gurudwara in Rakh Devidass Pura, Amarkot village, Punjab.

The accused has been identified as Narayan Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

