SI's sacrifice will not go in vain, says J&K Lt Gov

Srinagar, Sep 12 JK&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of a police sub inspector by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday, saying the terrorists reponsible will be punished for the act.

"I strongly condemn brutal killing of our braveheart Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists. This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity & peace. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family," the Lt Governor's office said in a tweet.

Terrorists fired upon Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir from a close range in Khanyar area of Srinagar on Sunday. He was moved to the hospital in a critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries. Mir belonged to the Kupwara district.

