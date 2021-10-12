Sisodia writes to Centre over Chhath Puja row

New Delhi, Oct 12 The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday wrote to the Centre, urging it to issue guidelines for Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital.

"Chhath Puja is celebrated sincerely by the Purvanchali community in Delhi. This year too, people are waiting eagerly to celebrate this festival with their families. However, as you know that Delhi, like all the other states, has been following all the Covid-19 guidelines," Sisodia wrote in his letter.

He has requested the Centre to consult health experts and other stakeholders so that all the devotees can celebrate the festival safely on November 10.

Both Delhi and the Centre are engaged in a tug-of-war over the festival.

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday demonstrated in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, where the BJP MP from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, reportedly got hurt after the police resorted to using water canons.

"Manoj Tiwari sustained injuries in his neck and is currently undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital," a source close to the BJP MP told .

As per the fresh Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier this month, Chhath Puja celebrations in the city have been prohibited in public places and people have been advised to celebrate the same at their homes.

Earlier, Tiwari had said that he would defy the DDMA order on the festival, which is most popular in Bihar, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has condemned the recent press meet by Delhi BJP on Chhath Puja, saying, "The health and lives of people are most important for us. We feel sad that the BJP is playing dirty politics over this issue. The BJP has no concern for the lives of the people," AAP said in a statement.

