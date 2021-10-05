Six-member SIT to probe Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

Lucknow, Oct 5 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident, in which nine persons were killed on Sunday.

The six-member SIT will be headed by Additional SP Arun Kumar and will include Deputy SP Sandeep Singh and three inspectors.

Violence broke out in Lakhimpur-Kheri on Sunday when some people mowed down protesting farmers with their vehicle, triggering a violent backlash. Nine persons were killed in the incident.

