SKM meeting underway at Singhu border

New Delhi, Nov 21 A day after declaring that its agitation will go ahead despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws, a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is underway on Sunday at the Singhu border to decide on a future course.

The meeting is being attended by representatives from almost all the member organisations of the SKM consortium.

"About 40 members, including Balveer Rajewal, Gurunam Singh Chadhuni, Manjit Rai Darshan Pal and Yogrndra Yadav have already started the meeting," SKM leaders from the ground said.

One of the prominent leaders, Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), is not in attendance as he is currently in Lucknow.

The farmer leaders are firm on the earlier declared agenda that their widespread protest will continue till there is a legal backing for minimum support price (MSP) and the three contentious farm laws are repealed in a constitutional manner in the Parliament.

The other demands include paying tributes to the farmers who died in the course of the agitation in Parliament when the winter session starts on November 29; withdrawal of FIRs against farmers ;and compensation to the families of the victims.

Various farmers' organisations have been protesting at various entry points of the national capital for over a year the demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

While the camp site at the Singhu border in north Delhi has been the headquarters of the SKM, Tikait had camped at the Ghazipur border in east Delhi.

