S.Korea at last gateway to return to normal: Prez

Seoul, Oct 12 South Korea is about to enter the "last gateway" to a return to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic, President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday.

Moon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting at the Cheong Wa Dae (Presidential palace), referring to Wednesday's planned launch of a new government-civilian committee handling the transition from Covid-19 to everyday life, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"We have done well until now, and if we hang on a little longer, we will be able to enter the stage of returning to normal as planned, in line with everyone's wishes," he said.

The launch of the committee will be the "last gateway to a gradual return to normal", he added.

Moon noted that the spread of infections has slowed recently and that more than 40 million South Koreans have received their first vaccine shot, with over 60 per cent fully vaccinated.

He also said the global popularity of K-pop and K-drama has led to the growth of related industries and that the best way to help artists and cultural sector workers struggling under the pandemic is to quickly return to normal life.

Moon was dressed in a "hanbok", the traditional Korean dress, along with other Cabinet members, to coincide with the culture ministry's designation of October 11-17 as "Fall Hanbok Culture Week".

Cheong Wa Dae said it hoped to use the meeting to promote hanbok at a time when many hanbok businesses are suffering due to the pandemic.

