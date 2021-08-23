S.Korean President's approval rating falls to 41.6%: Poll

Seoul, Aug 23 South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 0.4 percentage points to 41.6 per cent last week, a weekly poll showed on Monday.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs gained 1.1 percentage points to 55.7 per cent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party declined 0.7 percentage points to 32.8 per cent last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 37.1 per cent of approval score last week, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor centre-left Open Democratic Party won 7.1 per cent of support, trailed by the minor centre-right People's Party with 6.2 per cent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.4 per cent.

The results are based on a survey of 2,013 voters conducted from last August 17 to 20.

It had 2.2 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 per cent confidence level.

